Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $537.12 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

