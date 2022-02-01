Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIE stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.