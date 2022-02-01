Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

