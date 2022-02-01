Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of Pro-Dex worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $89.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director William James Farrell III purchased 2,000 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

