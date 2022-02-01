Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,784 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 454,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NYSE EBS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

