Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,557 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,814 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1179 dividend. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

