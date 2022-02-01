AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) by 288.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

