Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Aemetis worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

AMTX stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $304.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.38. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

