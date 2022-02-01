Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($102.25) to €98.00 ($110.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

