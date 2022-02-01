AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of AerSale worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 106.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 296,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 94.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

AerSale stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

