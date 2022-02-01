Aeternity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.01 million and $1.49 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,062,410 coins and its circulating supply is 350,241,466 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

