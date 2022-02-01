Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

