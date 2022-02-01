Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64.
In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
