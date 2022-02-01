AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 116.7% in January

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AFTR opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.