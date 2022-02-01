Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last three months.

Shares of A stock opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

