Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AGYS opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 231.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Agilysys by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

