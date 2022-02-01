Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

