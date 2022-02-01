Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.04 and last traded at $55.45. 35,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,168,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Specifically, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

