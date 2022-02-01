Alerus Financial NA Acquires 1,865 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.04 and a 200-day moving average of $310.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

