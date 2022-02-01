Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 11,884 shares.The stock last traded at $260.50 and had previously closed at $263.27.

ALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

