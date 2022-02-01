Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.26-8.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.37.

NYSE ARE traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.84. 1,422,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,257. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

