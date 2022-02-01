Alien Worlds Price Up 10.1% This Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $103.12 million and $65.86 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.66 or 0.07176191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.70 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00053974 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

