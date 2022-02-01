Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,889 shares of company stock valued at $222,450 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.