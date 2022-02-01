Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ALIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,889 shares of company stock valued at $222,450 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
