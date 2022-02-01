Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 331,747 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $14.16.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

