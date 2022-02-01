Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

