Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 80.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.28). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

