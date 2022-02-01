Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 122,660 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Natixis bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

