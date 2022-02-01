Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 200 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Kadant worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

