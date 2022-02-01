Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

