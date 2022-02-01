Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,152 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCRN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

