Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

