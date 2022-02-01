Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

