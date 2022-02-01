Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.