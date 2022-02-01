Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

BEAM stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.