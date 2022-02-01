Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,936,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $93,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,120 shares of company stock worth $17,920,519 in the last three months.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

