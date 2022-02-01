Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,449 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR stock opened at $209.17 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

