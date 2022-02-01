Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

