Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $637,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RLI were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.