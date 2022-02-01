Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $717,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Universal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,163,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

