Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,197,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.