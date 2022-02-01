Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading Down 3.4%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.45 and last traded at $116.52. Approximately 49,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,085,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

