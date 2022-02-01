Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 57.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.69. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

