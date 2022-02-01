Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $57.07

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.07, but opened at $55.33. Alteryx shares last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 5,225 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

