Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 87,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.75. 257,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,214. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

