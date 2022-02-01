AMCON Distributing (DIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

DIT opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

