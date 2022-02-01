Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,756. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.