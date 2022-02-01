American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,245 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

