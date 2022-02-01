American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

