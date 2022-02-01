American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of AMERISAFE worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

