American Century Companies Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

