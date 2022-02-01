American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. American International Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

